Google moves NCLAT over Rs 120-cr antitrust fine

New Delhi : Google has filed an appeal at the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against a judgment from the Competition Commission of India (CCI) that found it guilty of “search bias”, sources said.

The CCI had slapped a fine of Rs 136 crore on the search engine, saying it was abusing its dominance in online web search and online search advertising markets.

The appeal was filed on Monday. A CCI official said that its judgment was “robust” and that the competition watchdog plans to defend its verdict at the NCLAT.

“Google was found to be indulging in practices of search bias and by doing so, it causes harm to its competitors as well as to users,” the CCI said in its judgment.

CCI found that Google had placed its commercial flight search function at a prominent position on the search results page to the disadvantage of businesses trying to gain market access.