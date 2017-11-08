Gold gains Rs 60 on jewellers’ buying

New Delhi: Gold gained for the second day in a row today, rising by Rs 60 to Rs 30,450 per ten gram at the bullion market today on wedding season buying by local jewellers and positive cues from overseas markets.

Silver fell however by Rs 125 to Rs 40,575 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Marketmen said that apart from a firm trend overseas, persistent buying by local jewellers to meet ongoing wedding season demand at domestic spot market kept gold prices up.

Gold prices spurted by Rs 255 to Rs 30,390 yesterday.

Globally, gold rose 0.20 per cent to USD 1,277.30 an ounce and silver by 0.38 per cent to USD 16.97 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity advanced by Rs 60 each to Rs 30,450 and Rs 30,300 per ten gram, respectively. The yellow metal had gained Rs 255 yesterday.

Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight gram.

On the other hand, silver ready drifted lower by Rs 125 to Rs 40,575 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 150 to Rs 39,675 per kg.

Silver coins, however, held steady at Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.