Godrej Aerospace delivers first airframes for BrahMos missile

Godrej Aerospace, a unit of Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co has handed over the first 100 airframe assembly of the air-launched version of the prestigious BrahMos missile to Defence Research Development Laboratories (DRDL) for qualification of the indigenously manufactured assembly. This continues the company’s tradition of contributing toward augmenting India’s defence capabilities. The completion documents were handed over to Dashrath Ram Yadav, Distinguished Scientist & Program Director (BrahMos), DRDL by Jamshyd Godrej, CMD, Godrej & Boyce. The missile section manufactured by Godrej Aerospace will undergo stringent testing processes set by DRDL. Godrej is poised to deliver the next set of these airframe assemblies by the year-end. They aim to produce the first indigenous missile booster which up till now was imported. In 2017, Godrej Aerospace had won an order for 100 sets of airframe assemblies for the Air Launched version. Till date, they have also supplied over 100 sets of the land version of the missile to BrahMos Aerospace. Dasharath Ram, Distinguished Scientist & Program Director (BrahMos), DRDL congratulated Godrej Aerospace for manufacturing the 1st airframe and said “The delivery of the first airframe assembly for Air Launched version of the Brahmos missile in such a short time frame goes a long way in showcasing Godrej’s commitment towards the project.”

Sudhir Mishra, DS, Director General, CEO & MD, BrahMos Aerospace, said, “We have always believed that India should become self-sufficient in its defence capabilities and the Make in India platform provides the much-needed boost. Indigenous manufacturing of defence equipment brings down costs and enhances the know-how about critical technologies while ensuring reliability of spare parts. I am confident that our partnership will continue to set new benchmarks for the indigenous development and production of sophisticated weapon systems.”