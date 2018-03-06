Goa delegation seeks steps to protect iron ore mining sector

New Delhi : An all-party delegation of ministers and MLAs from Goa, led by Assembly Speaker Pramod Sawant, on Monday submitted a memorandum to Union Transport and Shipping Minister Nitin Gadkari for a Central ordinance or any other appropriate step to override the Supreme Court’s directive on closure of all iron ore mines in the state after March 15.

Gadkari assured them to speak to Prime Minister Modi on the issue. He also summoned the mining secretary to his Transport Bhawan office in the afternoon to understand the issue. He, however, refused to spell out any steps lest he falls foul of the Supreme Court.

The delegation pleaded in the memorandum that issue of fresh mining leases with added conditions as per the Apex Court’s judgment on February 7 is a long-drawn process that may bring the mining activities to a grinding halt for more than one year.

Instead, they want renewal of all mining leases for the next 20 years as stoppage of mining will hurt some 3 lakh families depending on the sector and bring economic loss to Goa.