Gitanjali, 23 other firms fined for not filing results

Mumbai : Top stock exchange NSE has levied penalties on as many as 24 companies including scam-hit Gitanjali Gems for failure to file financial results for quarter-ended December 31.

NSE will initiate further regulatory action on the companies which could include suspension if they do not comply with the requirement to file quarterly financial results. The decision has been communicated thro-ugh letters to investors of these companies by Central Depository Services (CDSL).

“The exchange has taken an initiative to intimate shareholders of the companies through CDSL who have not submitted financial results, shareholding pattern,” an NSE spokesperson said.

The list of non-compliant companies include Mehul Choksi-owned Gitanjali Gems. ABG Shipyard, Amtek Auto, DS Kulkarni Developers, Bharati Defence and Infrastructure, Educ-omp, Shree Renuka Sugars, Moser-Baer (I) and Sterling Biotech are also among the 24 companies on the list. “Investors are requested to kindly take note that companies in which you have invested have not submitted quarterly filings of financial results for the December quarter,” CDSL said.

No Nirav firms on deregistered companies’ list

New Delhi: The government said that no firm promoted by Nirav Modi group featured in the list of more than 2.26 lakh companies whose names were struck off from the official records till the end of 2017. The corporate affairs ministry has deregistered little over 2.26 lakh companies for not carrying out business activities for long.