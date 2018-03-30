Gas prices hiked by 6% to 3-year high of $3.06

New Delhi : The government has raised natural gas price by 6 per cent to its highest level in two years, a move that will result in higher CNG and cooking gas prices.

The price paid to most of natural gas produced from domestic fields will be $3.06 per million British thermal unit (mmBtu) for six months, beginning April 1, from current $2.89, according to a notification issued by oil ministry’s Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell.

Natural gas prices are set every six months based on average rates in gas-surplus nations like the US, Russia and Canada.

The hike would increase the cost of domestic gas-based power generation by about 3 per cent. It would also result in an increase in CNG and piped cooking gas prices by 50-55 paise per and 35-40 paise per standard cubic meter, respectively.

India imports half of its gas which costs more than double the domestic rate.

This is the second straight increase that would take the rates to their highest level since April-September 2016 when a similar price was paid to domestic producers.

The increase in price will boost earnings of producers like Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) and Reliance Industries (RIL), but will also lead to a rise in the prices of CNG and piped cooking gas, which use natural gas as input. It would also lead to higher cost of urea and power production.

Also, the ceiling on price for gas produced from new fields in difficult areas like deep water, ultra-deep water, high temperature and high pressure fields has also been raised to $6.78 per mmBtu for April to October 2018 period, up from current price ceiling of $6.30.

But for gas producers like ONGC, it will result in more revenues.