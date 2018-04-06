‘Gas price hike to lift ONGC’s H1 sales by Rs 80 bn’

Mumbai : The government’s decision to raise prices of natural gas for April-September is likely to boost the topline of Oil and Natural Gas Ltd by an additional Rs 80 billion, and is credit positive for the company, ratings agency Moody’s Investors Service said in a note.

The 23 per cent expected rise in revenue is based on an expected natural gas volume of 10 billion cubic metre in April-September, the ratings agency said. Of the total natural gas produced in the country, ONGC accounts for nearly 70 per cent, and the share of natural gas in the company’s total production is 45 per cent.

The government usually revises the price of natural gas every six months. It raised the price ceiling for natural gas in the domestic market to USD 3.06 per mBtu from USD 2.89, and for gas from deep-water blocks to USD 6.78 per mBtu. “…Most of the new discoveries are in deep water, where production costs are higher,” Moody’s said.

“If the gas price ceiling falls over the next 12-18 months, production from the deep-water blocks may be further delayed.” India imported over 44.5 per cent of its total natural gas consumed as of 2016-17 (April-March). The import of liquefied natural gas is set to increase because domestic production will lag the growth in demand, Moody’s said. ONGC is unlikely to increase its gas production over the next 12-18 months as most of the discovered resources will take 2-3 years to reach production.