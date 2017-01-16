Futures & Options: Tax Issues

Derivatives were introduced in India and almost simultaneously began a debate on whether the income therefrom should be treated as speculative income or business income or capital gains. Before entering into the debate, let us go through some basics.

A Futures contract in shares between a seller and a buyer which calls for the seller to deliver to the buyer a specified quantity of shares of a specified company at a specified time in the future at a specified price. A logical extension of Futures is Options. This is essentially a Futures contract with an embedded right given to the purchaser of the Options either to buy/sell the shares or refuse to do so on the settlement day. For earning this right, the purchaser pays a one-time, non-refundable fee (known as option premium) to the seller of the option. If the holder decides to abandon the deal, he only loses the option premium. On the other hand, if he exercises his option, the premium is not adjusted against the future payments. In other words, this premium is an insurance paid to protect oneself against heavy losses.

Options can also be used for speculation. If someone believes that price will rise in the future, he can buy an option to purchase the shares (= call option). On the other hand, if he believes that it will fall, he can buy an option to sell (= put option). If the holder chooses not to exercise his right and lets the option to expire, his loss is limited to the premium paid. In other words, he is hedging his loss.

Is F&O Speculative?

It can be argued that in the case of Futures, delivery of the underlying shares takes place, whether the contracted price is higher or lower than the market price. What about Index Futures? At the time of settlement, can anyone give delivery of an index? Then again, almost all the Stock Futures are settled in cash, computed by taking the difference between the market price and the target price. Understandably there is no delivery of the stocks. Consequently, Index Futures are identical in structure with Stock Futures. If that be the case, can we consider the extinguishment or the settlement of the contract in cash as delivery? This would be stretching our imagination too far, but so what? On the other hand, in the case of Options, is there a delivery? May be, there is a delivery in case the Option is exercised. The principle that when it is not exercised, it cannot be construed as a deemed delivery has been accepted by Finance Act (FA) 2008 by levying STT on the premium and not on the underlying value of the equities. FA05 has put all these arguments at rest by inserting Sec. 43(5d) to clarify that a transaction in derivatives carried out in a recognised stock exchange in India would not be treated as speculative.

Is it Capital Gains?

Nowhere does the Act clearly spell out that income from Derivatives trading can be classified as income from capital gains. We will therefore have to examine this aspect from the provisions of the Act, related with capital gains and business income.

For an income to fall under the head, ‘Capital gains’ it has to pass two litmus tests sequentially —

1.The transaction should be related with a ‘capital asset’. If yes,

2.This capital asset should have been subjected to a transfer.

Is it a Capital Asset?

As per Sec. 2(14), ‘capital asset’ means property of any kind held by an assessee, whether or not connected with his business or profession, but does not include (i) any stock-in-trade, consumable stores or raw materials held for the purposes of his business or profession; . . .

Derivatives transactions have been brought into the ambit of the definition of the term ‘Securities’ under SCRA. Yes, it is a security but is it a ‘capital asset’? If so, what is the intrinsic value of this asset? Is it the amount of premium or is it the value of the underlying shares? If so would it be the contracted rate or the market rate existing on the date of settlement?

Is it a transfer?

As per Sec. 2(47) ‘transfer’ in relation to a capital asset includes—

(i) the sale, exchange or relinquishment of the asset; or

(ii)the extinguishment of any rights therein; or . . .

Here, there may not be an actual sale or exchange of a capital asset but there is certainly an extinguishment of the rights.

Two case laws are of great interest:

Vania Silk Mills (Pvt) Ltd. v CIT (1991) 59Taxman3 (SC) had laid down the principle — Transfer presumes the existence of both the asset and the transferee. When the property is destroyed (by fire) both these criteria are not satisfied.

This was negated by insertion of Sec. 45(1A) w.e.f. 1.4.00 which brought under the head Capital gains any gains arising from money or other assets received under an insurance arising out of damage to, or destruction of any capital asset, as a result of (i) flood, typhoon, hurricane, cyclone, earthquake or other convulsion of nature; or (ii) riot or civil disturbance; or (iii) accidental fire or explosion; or (iv) action by an enemy or action taken in combating an enemy.

2.In Anarkali Sarabhai v CIT (1997) 90Taxman509 (SC) it was observed that redemption of preference shares by the company which issued the shares is tantamount to sale of shares by the shareholders to the company. FA99 embraced this judicial pronouncement in the body of the Act itself.

Conclusion

Yes, there are many questions raised but left largely hanging without arriving at conclusive answers.

The intention of the legislation appears to be to treat all the Futures and Options transactions as either capital gains or business income depending upon the situation and circumstances of each case. The income from Derivatives will be treated as capital gains (short-term, on account of the short cycle period of less than 3 months for such transactions) where the trades are few and far in between and the volume is low. On the other hand, where the transactions and volumes are high, it will be treated as business income. Unfortunately, what is high and what is low is subjective in nature and open to rent seeking.

The legislation has declared that income from Derivatives is not a speculative income. It would have done well to declare what it is instead of what it is not. We sincerely hope that the authorities look seriously at this problem.

