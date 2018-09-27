Fuel price hike: Petrol prices continue to rise; Rs 90.35 in Mumbai

In no respite to the citizens, fuel prices in the country touched new heights on Thursday, as the petrol price has surged yet again and is retailed at Rs 90.35 per litre and diesel is being sold at Rs 78.82 per litre in Mumbai. Meanwhile, a litre of petrol has touched Rs 83.00 per litre in Delhi, while diesel is being capped at Rs 74.24 per litre.

Keeping the people’s suffering in mind, the West Bengal government on September 11 reduced the excise on petrol and diesel by Re 1 per litre each last week. Later, the Karnataka government had also declared that the petrol and diesel prices across the state would be cheaper by Rs 2 per litre each, following the reduction in cess on these fuels. As per India’s pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee. Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks.

