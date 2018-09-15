Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#GaneshChaturthi2018
#RahulGandhi
#FuelPriceHike
#AsiaCup2018
#NarendraModi
Home / Business / Fuel Price Hike: Petrol at all-time high in Mumbai at Rs 89.01 per litre, diesel Rs 78.07

Fuel Price Hike: Petrol at all-time high in Mumbai at Rs 89.01 per litre, diesel Rs 78.07

— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 15, 2018 07:47 am
FOLLOW US:

petrol price hike, petrol price, K R Sudhaman, GDP, economy

Fuel prices on Saturday scaled new highs as rates were again increased. Petrol price was increased by 35 paise and diesel rates went up by 24 paise. So petrol in Mumbai now costs Rs 89.01 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 78.07 a litre.

In Delhi petrol is retailed at Rs 81.63 per litre, and diesel at Rs 73.54 per litre. Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value-added tax (VAT). A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in pump prices since mid-August. Petrol price has since risen by Rs 4.20 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.53 – the most in any one-month period since the daily revision in fuel prices was introduced in June last year.

(Inputs from Agencies)

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • Justice granted

    The observation of the Supreme Court that a former scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Nambi Narayanan was “unnecessarily…

  • CJI mantle for Justice Ranjan Gogoi

    The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has saved itself from scathing criticism and huge embarrassment by appointing Justice Ranjan Gogoi as…

  • Now, Ranjan Gogoi has to tolerate ‘noisy judges’

    There is nothing in common between the 46th Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi with his retired brother judge…

  • Should Narendra Modi trust Americans?

    Narendra Modi. Pic/PtiIndia’s foreign policy options in respect of Russia, China, Iran and other countries with which the United States has problematic…

  • Foreigners to the fore again

    editorial, Foreigners, Draft National Register of Citizens, Assam, BJP, Amit ShahThe moment the Draft National Register of Citizens was published, omitting over forty lakh names from the list pertaining to…