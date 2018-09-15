Fuel Price Hike: Petrol at all-time high in Mumbai at Rs 89.01 per litre, diesel Rs 78.07

Fuel prices on Saturday scaled new highs as rates were again increased. Petrol price was increased by 35 paise and diesel rates went up by 24 paise. So petrol in Mumbai now costs Rs 89.01 per litre and diesel is priced at Rs 78.07 a litre.

Petrol at Rs 81.63/litre (increase by Rs 0.35/litre) and diesel at Rs 73.54/litre (increase by Rs 0.24/litre) in Delhi. Petrol at Rs 89.01/litre (increase by Rs 0.34/litre) and diesel at Rs 78.07/litre (increase by Rs 0.25/litre) in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/6nkdd1bRaG — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2018



In Delhi petrol is retailed at Rs 81.63 per litre, and diesel at Rs 73.54 per litre. Delhi has the cheapest fuel rates among all metros and most state capitals because of lower taxes. Mumbai has the highest sales tax or value-added tax (VAT). A combination of a dip in rupee value against the US dollar and rise in crude oil prices has led to a spike in pump prices since mid-August. Petrol price has since risen by Rs 4.20 per litre and diesel by Rs 4.53 – the most in any one-month period since the daily revision in fuel prices was introduced in June last year.

