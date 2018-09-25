Fuel price hike: Fuel prices continues to surge, petrol at 90.22 per litre in Mumbai

In no respite to the citizens, fuel prices in the country touched new heights on Monday morning, especially in Mumbai, as the petrol price in the metropolitan city crossed Rs 90-run mark. In Mumbai, the petrol price has touched Rs 90.22 per litre, while diesel is being retailed at Rs 78.69 per litre. Meanwhile, the prices of petrol and diesel in New Delhi are Rs. 82.86 per litre and Rs. 74.12 per litre respectively.

India is the third largest importer of crude oil and rising international oil prices are inflating domestic transport fuel costs in a strong demand environment. Brent, the benchmark for more than half the world’s oil, climbed to USD 80 per barrel from USD 71 in the last five weeks, and the Indian rupee lost ground against the dollar by 5-6 per cent during the same period, resulting in expensive crude imports.

(Inputs from Agencies)