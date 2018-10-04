Fuel Price Hike: Fuel prices continue to soar, petrol costs Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai

Fuel prices continued to rise across India on Thursday as the petrol price was hiked by 14 paise and diesel by 21 paise per litre in Mumbai. So after the revision, petrol is now being retailed at Rs 91.34 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.10 per litre in Mumbai.

Petrol and Diesel prices in Delhi are Rs 84 per litre (increase by Rs 0.15) & Rs 75.45 per litre (increase by Rs 0.20), repectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 91.34 litre (increase by Rs 0.14) & Rs 80.10 (increase by Rs 0.21), respectively. pic.twitter.com/jSSCKuOupa — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2018



In Delhi, petrol is sold at Rs 84 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.45 per litre. Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months. Fuel prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states. Prices of petrol and diesel are at record highs due to the rise in global crude oil prices and the weakening of the rupee against the dollar.