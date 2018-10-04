Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#BiggBoss12
#RafaleDeal
#IndonesiaQuake
#FuelPriceHike
#TanushreeDutta
#NarendraModi
Home / Business / Fuel Price Hike: Fuel prices continue to soar, petrol costs Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai

Fuel Price Hike: Fuel prices continue to soar, petrol costs Rs 91.34 per litre in Mumbai

— By FPJ Web Desk | Oct 04, 2018 09:29 am
FOLLOW US:

Fuel prices continued to rise across India on Thursday as the petrol price was hiked by 14 paise and diesel by 21 paise per litre in Mumbai. So after the revision, petrol is now being retailed at Rs 91.34 per litre and diesel at Rs 80.10 per litre in Mumbai.

In Delhi, petrol is sold at Rs 84 per litre and diesel at Rs 75.45 per litre. Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few months. Fuel prices vary across the country due to differences in levies imposed by states. Prices of petrol and diesel are at record highs due to the rise in global crude oil prices and the weakening of the rupee against the dollar.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK