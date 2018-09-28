Fuel Price Hike: Fuel price continues to rise, petrol hiked by 22 paise per litre, diesel by 18 paise

Prices of automobile fuels continue to be at record highs as petrol and diesel price was hiked again on Friday. Today the price of petrol was hiked by 22 paise per litre and diesel by 18 paise per litre. The petrol is being retailed at Rs 90.57 per litre in Mumbai, while diesel is being sold at Rs 79.01 per litre.

Petrol & Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 83.22 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) & Rs 74.42 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18), respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 90.57 per litre (increase by Rs 0.22) & Rs 79.01 per litre (increase by Rs 0.19), respectively. pic.twitter.com/TwLKUcRFk3 — ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2018



Meanwhile New Delhi, petrol is being retailed at Rs 83.22 per litre, while diesel is being sold at Rs 74.42 per litre. Fuel prices have been witnessing a steep rise since the past few weeks. As per India’s pricing mechanism, the domestic fuel prices depend upon the international fuel prices on a 15-day average and the value of the Indian rupee.