FTP mid-term policy will be out today

New Delhi : Key policymakers led by Commerce Minister Suresh Prabhu will unveil the mid-term review of the Foreign Trade Policy (FTP), on Tuesday, in the national capital. The review is likely to address exporters’ concerns and arrest the declining trend of shipments.

The mid-review will be released at an event graced by Prabhu, along with top officials including the Directorate General of Foreign Trade Atul Chaturvedi, Commerce Secretary Rita Teaotia and Revenue Secretary Hasmukh Adhia.

Exporters have been voicing concerns about challenges on account of implementation of the goods and services tax (GST), even suggesting that they be kept out of the ambit of the tax regime and that the drawback refund be expedited as it was blocking their working capital.