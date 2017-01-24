From Iphone 7 to Google Pixel: Deals on Flipkarts Republic Day Sale you can’t miss!

Mumbai: Online market place Flipkart back with a ‘Republic Day Sale’ today in India. The sale will starts from Tuesday at 12 am will continue till Thursday 11.59 pm. The Flipkart will be providing a big deals on the top five wish listed products, and, also company giving special Apple combo offers from Saturday that are due till 30th January, 2017.

Flipkart Apple combo offer, which are available till Monday was offering cash backs of upto Rs 22,500 on iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus combo purchase on flipkart.

Iphone 7 (32 GB) market price on website is 56,799 and Iphone 7 plus at Rs 71, 599 which means the entire deal of Apple Iphone 7 is Rs 61, 799 and Iphone 7 pus will cost to customer is Rs 76599.

Republic Sale deal on other smartphone at Flipkart