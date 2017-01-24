Free Press Journal
From Iphone 7 to Google Pixel: Deals on Flipkarts Republic Day Sale you can't miss!

From Iphone 7 to Google Pixel: Deals on Flipkarts Republic Day Sale you can’t miss!

— By Mamta Sonar | Jan 24, 2017 02:29 pm
flipkart-290716

Mumbai: Online market place Flipkart back with a ‘Republic Day Sale’ today in India. The sale will starts from Tuesday at 12 am will continue till Thursday 11.59 pm. The Flipkart will be providing a big deals on the top five wish listed products, and, also company giving special Apple combo offers from Saturday that are due till 30th January, 2017.

Flipkart Apple combo offer, which are available till Monday was offering cash backs of upto Rs  22,500 on iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus combo purchase on flipkart.

Iphone 7 (32 GB) market price on website is 56,799 and Iphone 7 plus at Rs 71, 599 which means the entire deal of Apple Iphone 7 is Rs 61, 799 and Iphone 7 pus will cost to customer is Rs 76599.

Republic Sale deal on other smartphone at Flipkart

Device Discount price Original price
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (Gold, 32 GB) Rs 16,900 Rs 18,490
Nexus 6P Special Edition (Gold 64 GB) Rs 35,998 Rs 42,998
Samsung Galaxy On 8 (Gold 16 GB) Rs 14,900 Rs 15,900
Lenovo Vibe K5 Note (Grey 32 GB), with 4GB RAM Rs 11,499 Rs 13,499
Lenovi Fab 2 up to Rs 9000 off on exchange  
Mi5 (White, 32 GB) Rs 22,999 Rs 24,999
Sony Experia Z5 Premium (Chrome, 32 GB) Rs 38,990 Rs 44,990
LeEco Le 2 (Grey, 32 GB) Rs 10,000 off on exchange Rs 11,999
Google Pixel( Quite Black, 128 GB) up to Rs 20,000 off on exchange Rs 66,000
Yu Yureka Plus (16 GB) Rs 5,999 Rs 6, 499
Lenovo P2 (Grey, 32GB) up to Rs 15,000 off on exchange Rs 17,999

