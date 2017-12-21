FPJ-IMC Forum: All about Indian food processing sector

Last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set an ambitious target of doubling farmers’ incomes by 2022 with the spotlight on the food sector and its growth potential. Food processing takes the sector equation beyond mere output growth to value-addition, stability, job creation and sustained prosperity. The Free Press Journal organised a panel discussion on the topic ‘Food Processing: The new goldmine in India’, jointly with the Indian Merchants Chamber and moneycontrol.com as the digital partner. Panelists for the panel was Dilip Rath, Chairman of the National Dairy Development Board; Anantha Padmanabhan, MD, Alfa Laval and Cluster President, India, Middle East & Africa and Neelkanth Mishra, MD, India Equity Strategist at Credit Suisse. The welcome address was given by Lalit Kanodia, IMC President, as was the vote of thanks. The panel discussion was moderated by RN Bhaskar, consulting editor, FPJ, with editorial support from Pankaj Joshi.

