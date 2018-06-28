Fortis moves to recover Rs 500 cr from Singh bros

Probe finds systemic lapses, override of controls in loan sanction Under the founders, Fortis had loaned about Rs 500 crore to certain corporate bodies, which subsequently became part of the Singhs’ corporate group.

New Delhi : Fortis Healthcare, which is embroiled in a takeover battle that has drawn international bidders, on Wednesday said it has initiated legal action to recover about Rs 500 crore of funds allegedly taken out of the company by its founders Malvinder and Shivinder Singh after an external investigation found “systemic lapses and override of controls” in the loan given.

The loans were given to its founders without board approval and enough collaterals, it added.

Denying that there was any mismanagement or misuse of funds and position, Malvinder, who had also served as executive chairman, said presently there is a “vindictive approach” from parties with vested interest towards the former promoters.

The board of Fortis also annulled September 2016 appointment of Malvinder Singh as ‘Lead: Strategic Initiatives’ and will seek to recover payments made to him in that role as well as any company asset in his possession.

Singh brothers had resigned as directors from Fortis board in February this year following the Delhi High Court order upholding the Rs 3,500 crore arbitral award in favour of Daiichi Sankyo.

Malvinder, who was appointed Lead Strategic Initiatives for five years with effect from October 1, 2016, at an annual remuneration of Rs 12 crore, had received Rs 6 crore in 2016-17 and a proportionate sum for 2017-18.

Fortis, which had initiated an independent probe in February this year, following allegations of siphoning of cash by the founding family, said the probe report has been submitted to the Sebi and the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO).

Fortis said it has made provisions totalling around Rs 580 crore in the fourth quarter of 2017-18 related to loans whose “recoverability is doubtful”.

Under the founders, Fortis had loaned about Rs 500 crore to certain corporate bodies, which subsequently became part of the Singhs’ corporate group.

Malvinder said that while “we await the Luthra & Luthra report from Fortis Healthcare, would like to mention that there has been no mismanagement or misuse of funds and position”.

“Presently, there is a vindictive approach from parties with vested interest towards the former Fortis promoters in these challenging times,” he added.

These inter-corporate deposits (ICDs) “were not given under the normal treasury operations” and were not specifically authorised by the board of the company, as per the summary of the probe report that Fortis disclosed in a regulatory filing.

“All ICDs from December 2011 were repaid until March 31, 2016. However, from the first quarter of the financial year 2016-17, it has been observed that a roll-over mechanism was devised whereby, ICDs were repaid by cheque by the borrower companies at the end of each quarter and fresh ICDs were released at the start of succeeding quarter under separately executed ICD agreements.

“In respect of the roll-overs of ICDs placed on July 1, 2017, with the borrower companies, Fortis Healthcare utilised the funds received from the company for the purposes of effecting roll-over,” it said.