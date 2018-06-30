Fortis extends deadline of bids to July 3

New Delhi : Cash-strapped Fortis Healthcare, which is currently in the process to find a new investor, on Friday extended the date for submission of binding bids yet again to July 3.

Earlier on June 12, the company had extended the deadline for submission of binding bids to June 28 after shortlisting four entities as possible suitors for the sale of its business.

The date for submission of the binding bids stands revised to Tuesday, July 3, 2018, the company said in a regulatory filing.

In May, Fortis Healthcare had initiated a fresh time-bound bidding process for its sale after terminating the offer made by the Munjal-Burman combine.

It had set June 14 as deadline for submitting fresh binding bids.