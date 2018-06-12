Fortis board defers approving financial results again

New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare on Monday said its board has again deferred approval of quarterly and annual financial results for the period ended March 31, 2018, saying more time is needed to consider the aspects of outcome of an internal investig ation on alleged financial irregularities. The date for the approval of the accounts will be June 25, it said. The company in another filing said the date for submission of the binding bids stands revised to June 28, 2018. Fortis said the internal investig ation conducted by Luthra & Luthra Law Offices, as initiated by the Audit and Risk Management Committee, has been completed and their report was made available on June 8, 2018.