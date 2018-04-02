Former manager of UCO Bank booked in Rs 19-cr fraud case

Bengaluru : The CBI has registered a fresh bank fraud case amounting to Rs 19.03 crore that was sanctioned by UCO Bank to 18 fake borrowers under various home and property loan schemes with concessional interest rates in 2013 and 2016, it said on Sunday.

The agency’s move comes in the wake of a complaint received from UCO Bank on March 27.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed the FIR on March 29 naming five persons, including former UCO Bank Jayanagar’s Branch Manager KR Saroja.