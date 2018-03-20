Former Canara Bank CMD charged in loan default case

New Delhi : The CBI on Monday charged former chairman-cum-managing director RK Dubey and two of the then executive directors of the Canara Bank of cheating and forgery in the alleged loan default of over Rs 68 crore sanctioned in 2013, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed at special CBI court in Tis Hazari, the CBI has slapped charges of criminal conspiracy, cheating, forgery and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the then CMD Dubey, then executive directors Ashok Kumar Gupta and V S Krishna Kumar, and two directors of the Occasion Silver Kapil Gupta and Raj Kumar Gupta, besides the company.

The then deputy GM of the bank Mukesh Mahajan, the then chief GM T Sreekanthan, and the then assistant GM Upendra Dubey have also been charged by the agency, they said. “The CBI had registered a case on January 27, 2016 on the allegations that the company, dealing in wholesale and retail trading of silver jewellery and articles, diamond, gold jewellery, imitation jewellery, gift items, crockery items etc. had cheated Canara Bank to the tune of Rs 68.38 crore (approx) through its accounts at Kamla Nagar, New Delhi branch of the bank,” CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said.