Ford fires top exec over misconduct

Washington : Indian-American Raj Nair, executive vice-president and president of Ford North America, has been asked to leave the Detroit-based motor company following allegations of misconduct at work place, the company said on Thursday.

Nair, 54, “is departing” from Ford effective immediately, the company said, noting that the decision follows a recent internal investigation into reports of inappropriate behaviour. The review determined that certain behaviour by Nair was inconsistent with the company’s code of conduct, it said. “We made this decision after a thorough review and careful consideration,” said Ford President and CEO Jim Hackett.

“Ford is deeply committed to providing and nurturing a safe and respectful culture and we expect our leaders to fully uphold these values,” he said. In an accompanying statement Nair regretted the incident.

“I sincerely regret that there have been instances where I have not exhibited leadership behaviours consistent with the principles that the Company and I have always espoused. I continue to have the utmost faith in the people of Ford Motor Company and wish them continued success in the future,” Nair said.

Nair has been president of Ford North America since June 1, 2017. Prior to that, he served as Ford’s head of global product development and chief technical officer.

Having served Ford in various capacities, Nair was its VP, operations, Asia Pacific. In this position for three years, he was responsible for product development, manufacturing, purchasing, quality and Information Technology within the Asia Pacific region.