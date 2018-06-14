Forbes list: 5th biggest consumer financial services company

New York : Housing finance major HDFC has been ranked as the fifth biggest public company globally in the ‘consumer financial services category’ on a list compiled by Forbes magazine. American Express has topped this category, while Indiabulls Housing Finance is the only other Indian company (at 13th place) on the list. In the consumer financial services category, HDFC’s rank has moved up from 7th place last year. Other consumer finance services companies that made it to the list include Capital One Financial at the 159 place, followed by Visa (164), Orix (254), PayPal (337), Synchrony Financial (340), Discover Financial Services (356), and Mastercard (367), among others. In the overall list, topped by China’s banking behemoth ICBC, HDFC took 321st place, up from 404th a year ago. There are a total of 58 Indian companies on the overall list of 2,000 firms from across the world. These include Reliance Industries at 83rd place, the only from India in the top-100.