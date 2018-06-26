Focus on benefitting from AIIB: Goyal

Agencies

Mumbai : Finance minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said we should be focusing more on benefitting from the multilateral lender AIIB, and not to worry too much about its other funding activities like financing the ambitious OBOR initiative by China.

“I think we should look at what we can do and what we can benefit from engagements (with AIIB) rather than focusing on what they should be not doing,” Goyal told reporters.

The minister was speaking on the sidelines of the third annual meeting of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), which is being held amid a heightened interest on gauging New Delhi’s response to the AIIB funding some of the One Belt One Road (OBOR) projects.

The multi-billion-dollar initiative by Beijing aims to building transcontinental roads, railhead and ports linking Asia with Europe.