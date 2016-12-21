FMCG looks beyond ‘temporary blip’, keeps faith in GST

New Delhi : The hopes of FMCG companies on the back of a good monsoon and the Seventh Pay Panel award came partially unstuck after the government’s sudden move to pull back currency notes upset the applecart towards the end of 2016.

Two years of slow growth meant the companies had been gearing up to turn the corner on a likely demand surge because of a hike in salary and more rural income. The fast-moving consumer goods players (FMCG) chose to describe the phase post November 8, when the notes ban was announced, as “a temporary blip” that is unlikely to prolong the slowdown and “demand should pick up next quarter on the back of strong demand and consumption”.

Like the rest of the economy, the industry is getting ready for life after a likely GST rollout in 2017, which analysts said “is expected to bring relief… from high taxation and consequent increase in cost”.

Acknowledging that there will be pain in the short term, the organised players believe that demonetisation and GST will stand them in good stead vis-a-vis unorganised players because of compliance and structural changes which will ensue. Looking forward to the next year, Marico MD and CEO Saugata Gupta told PTI: “We expect the fourth quarter to be better and settled in comparison to third. We are already seeing some signs of recovery, especially in stand-alone modern trade, urban, retail and chemists, but it will take time to stabilise completely.”

From a long-term perspective, he said: “The demonetisation coupled with GST will lead to more compliance and bring about structural changes in the way the wholesale functions in the sector. There is absolutely no change in the medium- and long-term growth aspirations. In fact, organised players like us will further benefit.”