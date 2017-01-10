Flipkart: Binny now Group CEO & Krishnamurthy is CEO

Mumbai : In a major restructuring, e-commerce major Flipkart brought all its units under an umbrella firm and elevated Binny Bansal as Group Chief Executive Officer. Kalyan Krishnamurthy, currently heading the Category Design Organisation, will become the CEO of Flipkart. Co-Founder Sachin Bansal will continue as executive chairman.

“We are now ready to build the Flipkart of the future as we continue on our journey of transforming commerce in India through technology. I am confident that this new organisation structure will deliver further value for Flipkart group,” Binny said in a statement.

The development comes within a year of the previous high level rejig at Flipkart when Binny, then CEO, was appointed Flipkart CEO, replacing Sachin, who was appointed Executive Chairman

“Kalyan Krishnamurthy, currently heading the Category Design Organisation will become the CEO of Flipkart. Kalyan will be responsible for operationally driving Flipkart and will be responsible for Flipkart P&L,” the statement said. Krishnamurthy joined Flipkart in June from Tiger Global which is one of the largest investors in the e-commerce firm. Ananth Narayanan will continue as CEO of Myntra-Jabong and Sameer Nigam as CEO of PhonePe. Flipkart, Jabong-Myntra and PhonePe will operate under this group structure and their CEOs will report to Binny. Flipkart Group Organisation will focus on building a portfolio of new, high value-creating businesses that are disruptive and will transform commerce in India, it said. “To evaluate these opportunities and construct this portfolio of new businesses, Flipkart Group Organisation will have a Group Strategy function as well as mergers and acquisition,” it said.