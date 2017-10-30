Flagging eco pulls down M&A activity

New Delhi : Corporate India’s M&A deal tally took a 63.4 per cent hit in the July-September quarter of this year, largely because of a “flagging economy” that has led to the decline, says a Mergermarket report. According to the global deal tracking firm, the third quarter of 2017 experienced a slowdown in Indian mergers and acquisitions, with the deal value declining by 63.4 per cent to $6.8 billion, compared to $18.5 billion in the same period last year. Moreover, the number of deals announced specific to India was the lowest since 2009, the report said.

“The flagging economy of India with the GDP (growth) slowing to a three-year low of 5.7 per cent appears to have contributed to the decrease in the market,” the Mergermarket report said. Telecom was still the most active sector in the year by deal value, thanks to two large deals both valued over $1 billion in the first half of 2017.

During the third quarter of 2017, technology’s deal value rose four times to reach $2.9 billion, from $577 million in the same period in 2016. The top deal in the technology sector in the September quarter saw SoftBank acquire a 20 per cent stake in Flipkart for $2.6 billion, the report noted.