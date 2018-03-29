Fiscal gap crosses full year target

New Delhi : India’s fiscal deficit soared to Rs 7.15 lakh crore at the end of February, exceeding the revised target of Rs 5.94 lakh crore for the entire 2017-18 fiscal. As per data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), fiscal deficit for April-February was 120 per cent of the revised estimates on account of increased expenditure and subdued revenue receipts.

The monthly account till February-end revealed that the government has collected Rs 12.83 lakh crore revenue, which is 79.09 per cent of revised estimates.

Of this, over Rs 10.35 lakh crore is collected from taxes, while over Rs 1.42 lakh crore and Rs 1.05 lakh crore accrued on account of non-tax revenue and non-debt capital receipts, respectively.

Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans of Rs 13,301 crore. Besides, Rs 92,493 crore has been mopped up through PSU disinvestment till February-end.

The government is optimistic about meeting the 3.5 per cent fiscal deficit target for current financial year ending March 31, Finance Secretary Hasmukh Adhia said. Adhia said that the finance ministry today reviewed the fiscal position of the entire financial year.