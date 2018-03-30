First batch of interns sent for technical training programme in Japan

New Delhi : With an aim to improve efficiency of Indian workforce, there was an agreement signed between India and Japan, wherein Indian youth will travel to Japan to skill themselves. As part of that agreement, India has selected its first batch of interns who will be sent for technical training programme to Japan.

Apart from felicitating 22 sending organisations, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister for Petroleum & Natural Gas and Minister for Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), felicitated the first batch of interns being sent for a technical training programme to Japan. The first batch of 15 students has completed pre–departure training at CII’s Chennai facility and have received their internship offer letters form a leading automotive manufacturer in Japan. They have been trained by native Japanese trainers, engaged specifically for the programme to ensure high quality training in varied divisions like production, quality department, technical department etc.

These interns mostly hail from rural villages of Tamil Nadu. They belong to economically weaker sections of the society with average family income ranging from Rs 40,000 – Rs 80,000 per annum. As per the program requirement they come with an experience of six months to one year.