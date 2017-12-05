Firms raised 49,175 cr from public offerings

Mumbai : Indian companies have raised Rs 49,175 crore in just the first seven months of the current fiscal, according to a State Bank of India (SBI) research report published on Monday. Interestingly, this is more than the amount raised between FY12-FY16 put together.

According to the Economic Research Department (ERD) in the SBI Corporate Centre, the surge in the country’s stock markets, along with an easing of listing criteria encouraged many firms to hit the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex and the National Stock Exchnage (NSE) Nifty for capital.

“The rising interest in initial public offerings (IPOs) could be attributed to a number of reasons… the easing of listing criteria for MSMEs resulting in more number of companies hitting the capital market and on the other hand, increased interest from retail investors and strategic investors like sovereign wealth funds who view the rising market as an opportunity to deploy money,” the SBI Ecowrap report said. “Moreover, the surge in the secondary market in general has encouraged many companies to hit the equity markets for capital, in search for better valuations.

“When the market rises, it is the best time for promoters to raise money from the market.” The Indian initial public offering market has picked up with 70 and 106 companies that went public over the past two years respectively.

“This further gained momentum in the current fiscal with 112 companies already hitting the initial public offering market till October 2017,” the SBI report said.

India raised a whopping Rs 46,121 crore and Rs 49,438 crore in FY10 and FY11 respectively. After that, the market had turned lukewarm.