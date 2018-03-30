Firms raise Rs 1.77 L cr from equity market

New Delhi : Indian firms raised Rs 1,77,116 crore during 2017-18 through the equity market route, the highest amount ever raised in a financial year, says a report. IPOs and QIPs dominated the fund mobilisation route in 2017-18, the report by PRIME Database said.

“2017-18 witnessed raising of Rs 1,77,116 crore through the public equity markets, 3.46 times that was raised in the preceding year,” said Pranav Haldea, Managing Director, PRIME Database.

During 2016-17, Rs 51,120 crore was raised through equity market route. The previous highest amount raised through equity market was Rs 86,710 crore in 2009-10, the report said. Haldea said 2017-18 was the best year ever for IPO market by far, the previous high being in 2007-08 when Rs 41,323 crore was raised. The report said 45 mainboard IPOs came to the market collectively raising Rs 82,109 crore. The overall response from the public to the mainboard IPOs of the year was also very good.