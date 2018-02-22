Firms plan Rs 4.35 lakh-cr investments in UP

Lucknow : Industry captains committed to investments of over Rs 4.35 lakh crore over the next three years on the first day of the Investors Summit here on Wednesday.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath announced at the inaugural session of the two-day summit that more than 1,200 MoUs had been signed with a total amount which was almost equal to the state’s budget for 2018-19.

Adityanath assured that all the MoUs that have been signed would be followed up seriously and it would be ensured that the facilities offered to them were adhered to in full and that they have no problems in setting up industries in the state. He also said that a cell has set up to follow up on the investment promises and that he would personally monitor them on a case to case basis.

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani too praised the Chief Minister whom he called him a “karma yogi” while many others like Adani Group chief Gautam Adani, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrashekharan, Apollo Hospitals Vice Chairperson Shobana Kamineni, Essel Group Chairman Subhash Chandra, Mahindra and Mahindra Chairman Anand Mahindra also complimented him for “setting things right enough” to set pace for more investment in the state.

Adani said that his company would invest over Rs 35,000 crore for projects including a 1,000 MW solar plant, developing a storage capacity of 6 lakh tonnes, multi-model logistics parks, 5,000 MW solar parks, world class food and agri-complexes and a world class multi-disciplinary university and skill development center in Noida.

Kumarmangalam Birla of the Aditya Birla Group said UP was set for its front ranking place in the nation with the “hallmark leadership style of Yogi”.

“I am impressed by the inexhaustible energy of the Chief Minister… am very bullish about the prospects of UP under him” he said while committing Rs 25,000 crore for the state in the next five years.

Mahindra reminisced about his mother’s early life in Allahabad and then as a history teacher at IT College in Lucknow, saying his visit was like a “home coming”.

Mahindra said that Club Mahindra would set up a 200 bed time share unit in Varanasi circuit while Subhash Chandra also assured all help and support in Adityanath’s initiative to make UP a front-ranking state of the country.

Chandrashekharan said that TCS would now on not wrap up its Lucknow operations, as was the case earlier but would now also set up a 30,000 people new campus of the TCS in the state.

Kamineni, who is also industry lobby CII’s President, said that she had not long ago brought with her a delegation of 60 top CEOs and announced that the Apollo Hospital was working with Cisco on an important project in Varanasi.