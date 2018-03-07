Firestar moves Delhi HC against ED case

New Delhi : Nirav Modi’s firm, Firestar Diamond, on Tuesday moved the Delhi High Court against a money laundering case lodged by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with the over Rs 12,000 crore PNB fraud case.

Firestar Diamiond International, in its plea, has sought a direction to the Ministry of Finance and Directorate of Enforcement to supply them a copy of the search warrants. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has registered a money laundering case against Nirav Modi and others on the basis of a CBI FIR.

PNB has potential

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said the fraud-hit PNB has “sound fundamentals” and high potential to raise capital through sale of non-core assets.