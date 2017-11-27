Flipkart founders Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal and 3 employees booked for cheating businessman

Flipkart is one of the leading online shopping portal in India which has vast range on products on its website, regarding to that a businessman from Bangalore has filled an FIR against founder of Flipkart for fraud of Rs $1.5 Mn (INR 9.96 Cr). Sachin Bansal, Binny Bansal, sales director Hari, accounts managers Sumit Anand and Sharauque among other employees have been booked allegedly and named in the FIR on the basis of a complaint lodged by Naveen Kumar, owner of Indiranagar-based C-Store Company. The case is regarding for not clearing Navin’s due, according to leading daily.

Navin has said that he had entered in the contract with Flipkart to supply laptops and electronic goods and had supplied 14,000 laptops to the company between June 2015 and June 2016 for its Big Billion Day sale.

“Flipkart returned 1,482 units but did not pay for the remaining units. TDS and shipping charges for those units too were not paid. When asked to clear the dues, Flipkart falsely claimed it had returned 3,901 units. By not clearing the dues, they have cheated me to the tune of Rs 9,96,21,419,” the FIR says, reported leading newspaper.

As per media reports a case has been registered under the IPC section 34(common intent), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating).