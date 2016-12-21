FIPB to take up 17 investment proposals on December 28

New Delhi : Inter-ministerial body FIPB will consider 17 foreign investment proposals on December 28, including that of Sanofi Synthelabo India Pvt Ltd, Star Den Media Services and Gland Pharma Ltd.

The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB), headed by Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das, is scheduled to meet on December 28.

As many as 17 proposals are on the agenda, the Finance Ministry said in a meeting notice.

Other investment proposals on the table include those of Flag Telecom Singapore Pte Ltd, Idea Cellular Infrastructure Services, You Broadband India and AMP Solar India Pvt Ltd, reports PTI.

India allows FDI in most sectors through the automatic route, but in certain segments considered sensitive for the economy and security, the proposals have to be first cleared by FIPB.