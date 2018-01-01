FinMin clears decks for a fourth whole-time member at SEBI

New Delhi : The Finance Ministry has accepted market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (SEBI) request to have four whole-time members, a move that will help broaden leadership at the regulatory authority, to aid faster discharge of duties. The demand came in the wake of increased workload seen after Forward Markets Commission merged with the SEBI in 2015. Currently, the regulator has two whole-time members — Madhabi Puri Buch and G Mahalingam — while Sanjeev Kaushik was appointed a whole-time member last month. However, he is yet to join the market regulator. Kaushik has handled the capital markets in the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA).