Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#PadmavatiRow
#GES2017
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Business / Financial data security priority area: Sinha

Financial data security priority area: Sinha

— By Agencies | Dec 01, 2017 12:02 am
FOLLOW US:

New Delhi : Financial data security and pre-empting cyber threats on the digital finance ecosystem will have to be a high priority area as more citizens rely on these platforms, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“…There will be increased susceptibility to financial frauds and pilferages. The financial data security and pre-empting the cyber threats on a digital-finance ecosystem will have to be a high priority area,” Sinha said. The minister had on Monday issued a white paper on data protection guidelines.


EDITOR’S PICK