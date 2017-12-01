Financial data security priority area: Sinha

New Delhi : Financial data security and pre-empting cyber threats on the digital finance ecosystem will have to be a high priority area as more citizens rely on these platforms, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha said on micro-blogging site Twitter.

“…There will be increased susceptibility to financial frauds and pilferages. The financial data security and pre-empting the cyber threats on a digital-finance ecosystem will have to be a high priority area,” Sinha said. The minister had on Monday issued a white paper on data protection guidelines.