Ferro Alloys likely to go for liquidation

Kolkata : The Committee of Creditors of Ferro Alloys Corporation Ltd have failed to approve any resolution plan offered by five bidders, within the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code specified 270-day deadline, which ended on Monday.

The deadline for Facor gets over on April 2, and as the CoC did not accept any of the resolution plans submitted by the bidders, the company will have to go for liquidation, “subject” to a pending final order from the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal, Resolution Professional K G Somani said.