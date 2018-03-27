Free Press Journal
FB denies saving users' data without permission

— By Agencies | Mar 27, 2018 12:08 am
San Francisco : Facebook has said that it does not save call and text data of Android users without their permission, adding the practice is “widely used” with users having an option to opt-out from it.

Facebook was replying to several media reports which claimed that the social media giant was saving the call and text data of Android users for years.


