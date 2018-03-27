FB denies saving users’ data without permission
San Francisco : Facebook has said that it does not save call and text data of Android users without their permission, adding the practice is “widely used” with users having an option to opt-out from it.
Facebook was replying to several media reports which claimed that the social media giant was saving the call and text data of Android users for years.
JUST ARRIVED
- Parliament paralysis: Democracy loses vigour
- Abducted girl from Mumbai found dead in Gujarat’s Navsari Station
- Mumbai: Muslims welcome Supreme Court decision to examine validity of polygamy and nikah halala
- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah socialist leader who wears watch worth Rs 40 lakh, an evidence of corruption: Amit Shah
- Jacqueline Fernandez displays her new look in her Instagram story and we’re absolutely loving it!
EDITOR’S PICK
Parliament paralysis: Democracy loses vigour
Even by the whimsical standards of India’s 24x7 TV news channels, the coverage of the Rajya Sabha elections, particularly in…
The Delhi High Court order reinstating 20 AAP legislators, who were disqualified by the Election Commission for being found in…
No blanket reversal of court verdict
The recent Supreme Court order, prescribing stringent precautions before the provisions of the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention…
US-China trade war will have no winners
One of the significant global trends these days is the rise of protectionism. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had identified this…
Rajya Sabha hiccups may well be over for BJP
Even as the agitation of social worker Anna Hazare at Ramlila Ground in New Delhi is going unnoticed in the…