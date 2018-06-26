Fadnavis seeks financial cos’ investments in govt projects

MUMBAI: Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday urged financial institutions and other funding agencies to invest in government projects, claiming them to be the safest bet.

Fadnavis also said that sustainability is the key to high growth rate and high infrastructure development that the country is looking at.

“I would like all funding agencies, sovereign funds, banks and multilateral funding agencies to look towards government projects because that is the safest place to invest,” he said on Monday.

He said the “best people” to finance in the country are the governments, while adding that, “unfortunately the financing agencies mostly are looking at the private sector to invest in.”