Factory output grows 4.9%

New Delhi : Industrial production expanded by 4.9 per cent in April on improved performance by manufacturing and mining sectors as also a robust offtake of capital goods.

The industrial growth, based on Index of Industrial Production (IIP), was 3.2 per cent in April last year.

The IIP for March this year has been revised upwards to 4.6 per cent from 4.4 per cent estimated earlier.

As per the data released by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the manufacturing sector which accounts for over 77 per cent weight of the index, recorded a growth of 5.2 per cent in April this year, up from 2.9 per cent a year ago.

THe mining output grew by 5.1 per cent, compared to 3 per cent in the year ago period. As per the ‘use based’ classification, capital goods out, a barometer of investment, expanded by 13 per cent in April this year as against a decline of 4.8 per cent in the year-ago month.

“While the rise in consumer non-durable points the revival in rural sector, the increase in consumer durable posted a positive outlook for the urban centres,” said D S Rawat, secretary general of industry body Assocham.