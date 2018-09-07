Facebook to set up $1-bn S’pore data centre

Singapore : Facebook said on Thursday it will invest over $1 billion to build a data centre in Singapore, its first in Asia, powered by renewable energy and adapted to the city-state’s tropical climate.

The centre is expected to be operational around 2022, and will host Facebook servers and centralise its IT operations, Thomas Furlong, Facebook vice president of infrastructure data centres, said.

The 170,000 square metres site in the land-scarce city-state will be stacked over 11-storeys, and will come with custom features to cope with the steamy temperatures, which rarely drop below 25 degrees Celsius. These include a new state-of-the-art cooling system which uses water rather than air and will work better in the humidity, as well as a building facade made of perforated, lightweight material to allow for better air flow.

The company expects it to be run on 100 percent renewable energy, like its other data centres.

Co sues BlackBerry over patent breach

Facebook is suing BlackBerry for patent infringement, escalating the legal battle between the firms over protected technology. In a 118-page complaint filed in San Francisco federal court, Facebook accused BlackBerry of stealing its voice-messaging tech, among other patented processes. Facebook is seeking unspecified damages for infringement of six patents.