Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg becomes 3rd richest man in world, beats Warren Buffett

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg has become world’s third richest person beating Warren Buffett. Mark achieved the spot after Facebook shares climbed 2.4 percent, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is leading with first position, while Bill Gates holds second spot. However, all the three rich people of the world belongs to world of technology.

Zuckerberg, 34, is now worth $81.6 billion, about $373 million more than Buffett, the 87-year-old chairman and chief executive officer of Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Buffett was world’s richest person, but after his philanthropist work his position started to drop. He’s donated about 290 million Berkshire Hathaway Class B shares to charities, most of it to Gates’s foundation.

However, Mark Zuckerberg has also promised to give away 99 percent of his Facebook stock in his lifetime.