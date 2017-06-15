Face of the Year 2017 auditions held at Nagpur

Zen Asia Foundation with RK group organised auditions for Face of the Year 2017 at Nagpur on June 10 at Hotel Heritage. Rajesh Kapoor of RK Group managed the entire auditions at Nagpur. 55 Beautiful contestants from all over Vidarbha competed for place in finals which is scheduled to be held on September 5, at St. Andrews auditorium, Bandra, Mumbai. It is a record in Nagpur that 55 girls came for the auditions. Audition was conducted in three rounds – walk, introduction, and question and answer. The eminent jury consisted of Chatursingh Khalsa of Zen Asia Foundation; Ekta Bagaria, marketing head from Himavan Beauty; Rasika Surushe, Archerz Mrs India Vivacious 2017 title holder; Kamal Nagpal, eminent businessmen and Karan Arora, director of Bellezza who judged the contestants on various skills.