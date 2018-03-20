F-16 jet production in India will be exclusive: Lockheed

Washington : The plan to set up an F-16 jet production unit in India will be an “exclusive” proposition that will help the country in achieving its operational needs as well as the ‘Make in India’ initiative, according to American aerospace and defence major Lockheed Martin.

As India continues to shop around to add new fighter jets into its air force, Lockheed Martin has offered to relocate its entire production line to India.

The company said it intends to create far more than an “assembly line” in India.

“We plan to introduce two new words into the lexicon of international fighter aircraft manufacturing: ‘India’ and ‘exclusive’. F-16 production in India will be exclusive — something that has never before been presented by any other fighter aircraft manufacturer, past or present,” Vivek Lall, vice president, Strategy and Business Development, Lockheed Martin said.

“The F-16 gives the Indian industry a unique opportunity to be at the centre of the world’s largest fighter aircraft ecosystem,” said Lall.