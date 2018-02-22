Ex-Times Now Anchor Shaheen Dawood joins iRealities as ‘Lead Content Producer’

Shaheen, whose journey kicked off with iRealities with a kid’s television show that was being co-produced with Discovery Kids, is now the lead content producer at the company. iRealities amalgamates rich multimedia content and technology and specializes in offering technological innovation, digital services, and content creation and animation services.

Shaheen has previously produced daily and weekend entertainment shows for Times Now, and three popular kids’ series in 2D and 3D for Discovery Kids. She is now based out of New Delhi, and is currently supervising an animation team of 100 animators in Mumbai. She provides creative, strategic and editorial inputs into scripts and various other aspects of video production for projects in different genres.

On Shaheen’s journey so far with iRealities, Mr. Prasad Ajgaonkar C.E.O, iRealities Pvt. Ltd said, “Ever since I worked with Shaheen, I was quite impressed with her creativity and enthusiasm for work. That is why I was happy to have her join our iRealities family. I strongly believe that with her excellent experience in the media industry, she is a highly valuable addition to our team.”

Explaining her choice to move to iRealities, Shaheen said, “When I was a part of ‘Discovery Communications India,’ the company collaborated with iRealities for creating a 3D animation kids series. In the process, iRealities taught me the importance of 360-degree knowledge of operations and technology. Later on, I decided to join them to immerse myself into different aspects of content production while building my personal brand equity in the Kids content vertical. Today, I am a part of the same world of Media from a different vantage. iRealities has a thriving innovation culture that fosters creativity and is allowing me to truly develop as a content producer.”

As Lead Content Producer, Shaheen manages a team of 100 animators, alongside storyboard artists, modellers, technicians, editors, and three music partners. She also assists in business development to expand the pipeline of projects based out of New Delhi for the firm.

More about Shaheen:

Hailing from Udaipur, after completing her secondary education, Shaheen moved to Bangalore to receive her Bachelor’s Degree in Arts specialising in Journalism, Psychology and Literature. Post that, she moved to Mumbai and joined Xavier’s Institute of Communications (XIC) to attain post-graduate diploma in Media studies. After the experience of an on air anchor at Times now, Shaheen also had a stint with prominent companies like Romedy Now and Turner International India before joining Discovery Communications in Gurgaon, where she was introduced to iRealities.

About iRealities:

Incorporated in 1994, iRealities is one of the leading content production and marketing solutions company amalgamating rich multimedia content and technology. The company specializes in offering technological innovation, digital services, content creation and animation services. iRealities has been serving prominent companies such as Mahindra, Adani, L&T, Godrej, HDFC Bank, Kellogg’s, Airtel and TATA chemicals amongst others. iRealities creates live action, 3D and animation films. Chaar Sahibzaade, the first ever Indian animation film to cross 75 crores was produced by the company. Other projects undertaken in the entertainment vertical include Bird idol, Antariksh, Raavan and Sheikh Chilli. iRealities is a team of 200 highly talented professionals. Airtel’s friendship band application developed by iRealities won the award for The best digital integration campaign by IAMAI. Within a period of 15 days 12.6 million people became a part of this campaign. iRealities designed the ticket sales and redemption platform for Ticket Genie. The platform has served over 10 million customers till date.

