Ex-chief of UBI booked in DA case

New Delhi : The CBI has booked former CMD of United Bank of India Archana Bhargava for amassing disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 3.6 crore between 2004 and 2014.

The CBI alleged that as Executive Director of Canara Bank and as CMD of United Bank, Bhargava amassed wealth disproportionate to her known sources of income between April 1, 2004 and Feb 20, 2014. The agency has also conducted searches at her residence and the office premises of Rank Mercantile in Delhi and Mumbai.