Most Trusted CEOs of 2018: Jaro Education chief Sanjay Salunkhe among the awardees

The CEO of Jaro Education, Dr Sanjay Salunkhe was honored with India’s Most Trusted CEOs 2017-18 by the World Consulting & Research Corporation (WCRC). WCRC Leaders Asia is currently one of the leading niche media in print and online format available across the continent. The Indian chapter enjoys the most superlative viewership across all business media in the country.

The event, which was held on the August 27, 2018 at The Sahara Star Hotel, Mumbai, witnessed the presence of iconic personalities from the media and entertainment fraternity in India, recognized for their outstanding contribution. These included Rani Mukerji, Ranveer Singh, Rishi Kapoor, Subhash Ghai, Ekta Kapoor, Nakuul Mehta, Jennifer Winget, Kishore Lulla, Rakesh Omprakash Mehra, Pirojsha Adi Godrej, Sudesh Lehri, among others.

Apart from Jaro Education CEO Dr Sanjay Salunkhe, WCRC India’s Most Trusted CEOs listing identified and honored the top CEOs of India who have steered their organizations to great heights with their dynamism, strategy and the trust of the employees based on the company’s performance in 2017-2018 periods along with individual performance, ethics, and values were recognised at the award ceremony.

The CEOs awarded at the event along with Dr Sanjay Salunkhe included Bhaskar Bhat, MD & CEO of Titan; Ashish Bhasin, CEO of Dentsu Aegis; Mohit Malhotra, CEO Godrej Properties; Dr Anoop Kumar Mittal, Chairman & MD of NBCC; Chandru Kalro, MD & CEO of TTK Prestige; Rajeev Krishnan, CEO of SPAR Hypermarket; Vipul Mathur, CEO of Welspun; Tapan Singhel, MD & CEO of Bajaj Alliance; Amit Gainda, CEO of Avanse Financial Services; Dr Hari Prasad, President of Apollo Hospital; Ashish Mehrotra, CEO of Max Bupa; Rishika Lulla, CEO of EROS; Nisha Narayanan, COO of RED FM.

Upon being honored at the event, Dr Sanjay Salunkhe said, “It feels great to be recognized by WCRC. It is a matter of great pride for all of us at Jaro Education to receive this prestigious award as I see to it as a team effort. We have been working hard to stand out as an unconventional education facilitation firm, and a token of appreciation like this helps us to keep ourselves motivated.”