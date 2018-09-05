India Retail Forum 2018

In its 15th edition, India Retail Forum (IRF) 2018 presented by MAPIC and powered by Future Group, the premier knowledge and networking platform for India’s retail industry will be taking place on 5th and 6th September 2018 at Hotel Renaissance, Mumbai. India Retail Forum has evolved over the last 15 years into India’s most robust and influential platform for Retail business, with the ardent support of the industry. Mr. Suresh Prabhu, Hon’ble Union Minister of Commerce & Industry and Civil Aviation, Govt. of India has been invited as the chief guest and will deliver the keynote address. This year, IRF has introduced three parallel conference tracks viz Retail 2.0, Retail Real Estate Track powered by ANAROCK (The footfall Game) and Retail Technology Track.

