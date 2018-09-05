The construction industry in India is feeble and suffering through failure of resolution of disputes expeditiously and effectively by the parties. The recovery of the construction industry is critical for maintaining the current rate of growth and economic activity. The average duration for settlement of disputes is more than 7 years in India.

To bring these issues in focus, Inventicon Business Intelligence has conceptualized the Construction Claims & Dispute Management Summit 2018 – where not only these issues will be highlighted and discussed but some of the reputed and known personalities in the Industry will share their valuable knowledge and angle on the subject, to combat the challenges the construction industry is facing in the present scenario. The conference will take place on 8th & 9th of October in Mumbai.

In this summit, we will majorly highlight some of the burning issues like Deploying early alarm signals for prompt actions on extension of time (EOT), Objective interpretations of the Indian Contract Act, 1872 in construction contracts, Implication of amendments of Indian Arbitration and Conciliation Act and many more. The summit will also discuss the effective dispute resolution with the process of arbitration, Acceptance of ADR (Alternative Dispute Resolution) and understanding scope of it in Dispute Resolution.

Key Take away of the summit is participants will get a radical understanding of the modern and peculiar solutions adopted by different companies through case studies, presentations and discussions.

Book Now For Early Bird Price!

Combat the Challenges of Construction Claims & Dispute.